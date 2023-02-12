Basketball: Slingers thrash Bangkok Tigers 121-74 to boost ABL playoff chances

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Slingers have one foot in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) playoff semi-finals after another blowout victory over Bangkok Tigers, winning 121-74 on Sunday. This follows a 147-89 triumph over Louvre Surabaya on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Saigon Heat (9-3) secured their playoff spot alongside Malaysia’s NS Matrix (9-2) with a 79-70 win over Macau Black Bears (5-7) on home soil.

With an 8-4 win-loss record and a healthy +184 point difference, the Slingers can be ousted from the top four only by Filipino side Zamboanga Valientes, who have to win their remaining three games and hope the Singapore side lose their last two games in order to progress via point difference.

Simply put, the Slingers have their playoffs fate in their own hands, and they did not drop the ball as they opened the Vietnam circuit on Saturday.

At the Nguyen Du Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, the Slingers conceded the first basket against the Tigers but never trailed again after Delvin Goh equalised.

Despite the size mismatch, the Thai outfit put up good resistance with fine mid-range and perimeter shooting from Angustus Lewis Stone Jr, W. Vedder Freeman and Jose Nouchanthavong.

The Tigers cut the lead to just one point midway through the first quarter and were down 55-44 at half-time before the Slingers fired on all cylinders in the second half, with their American heavyweights Kentrell Barkley (32 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists), Chanceler Gettys (25-16-6) and Xavier Alexander (13-9-9) leading the way.

The Slingers’ local roster also made significant contributions, pumping in 51 points, with breakout starlet Jackson Mah (14-8-2), Delvin Goh (13-7-2), Kelvin Lim (12-4-2) and Tay Ding Loon (10-1-0) getting in on the double-figures act.

Barkley, who made back-to-back blockbuster alley-oop dunks at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, said: “We are gelling better as a team, leading to good team performances like these, as we try to reduce our mistakes every day.

“We want to finish as strong as possible, and the goal is to finish this circuit 3-0.”