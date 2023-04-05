Young Lions picked into SEA Games Group of Death; Lionesses get favourable draw

SINGAPORE – The Young Lions have been drawn into the Group of Death for the SEA Games men’s football tournament after they were pooled in Group B alongside defending champions Vietnam, 16-time champions Thailand, Causeway rivals Malaysia, and Laos.

Meanwhile, Group A consists of hosts Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

At the Hanoi Games in 2022, Singapore were held to a 2-2 draw by minnows Laos and thumped 5-0 by Thailand, before they edged Cambodia 1-0 and drew 2-2 with six-time winners Malaysia in the under-22 competition.

The last time the Young Lions won a medal at the SEA Games was when they claimed bronze in Myanmar in 2013.

In the women’s tournament, a senior competition, the 134th-ranked Lionesses have a fighting chance of making it to the semi-finals after they drew hosts Cambodia (119th), five-time champions Thailand (44th) and Laos (84th) in Group B with .

Group A comprises defending champions Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.

At the previous SEA Games, Singapore lost 3-0 to Thailand, beat Laos 1-0 and lost to Myanmar 1-0 to finish third in their group.

However, that was their first outing at the biennial event since 2003 and only the fifth time they have participated, and they marked their return with a first win at the Games since 1985. Then, they beat the Philippines 2-0 in Bangkok en route to a silver medal.