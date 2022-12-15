World Cup: 5 things you need to know about France’s 44-second man Randal Kolo Muani

The French conveyor belt continues to produce football talents at alarming pace.

On just his fourth cap, Randal Kolo Muani had the honour of scoring his first international goal at a World Cup.

Who is this substitute who scored the third-fastest goal at the World Cup?

1. He shares a hometown with Kylian Mbappe

He was born on Dec 5, 1998, just 15 days before French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

While Kolo Muani is of Congolese descent, he was born in Bondy, a town in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris, just as Mbappe was.

Interestingly, the commune of over 50,000 people also produced France internationals like Jonathan Ikone and William Saliba.

2. He is a relatively late bloomer

The 24-year-old forward was still playing third-tier football on loan with Boulogne in 2020, and it looked like he would be going nowhere except for early baths as he got sent off thrice in his first five outings.

However, upon returning to Nantes, he chipped in with nine goals and eight assists in the 2020-21 season, with his most important contribution being an away goal in a relegation playoff against Toulouse which helped his club stay in Ligue 1.

In 2021-22, he scored 12 goals and led his team to the Coupe de France trophy.

3. He has been compared to Thierry Henry