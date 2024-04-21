Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on FA Cup defeat by Man City

LONDON - Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen to get a disappointing season over and start afresh after losing the FA Cup semi-final 1-0 to Manchester City on April 20 and with it his side's last hopes of silverware.

The Argentine, who took over at Stamford Bridge nearly a year ago, lost the final of the League Cup two months ago and has failed to bring his team out of mid-table obscurity in the Premier League.

His comments on April 20 were brief as he tried to put a brave face on the latest failure, asserting that his young side had performed well against one of the best teams in Europe.

"Today, we competed well. I cannot say we were the better side because that is difficult to measure. The most important thing is we competed," he told reporters.

"We need to take positives from the game. This group needs these types of moments from games to improve," he said.

Chelsea, who have bought a slew of expensive players over the last two seasons since their takeover by a consortium led by American Todd Boehly, have been inconsistent this season and underperformed.

After scoring six goals without conceding on April 15 in the Premier League against Everton, they missed a host of opportunities against a City side hurting following their Champions League midweek defeat by Real Madrid.