Late Silva goal earns Man City 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea

LONDON - Holders Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 with a late Bernardo Silva goal on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final after an intense, end-to-end Wembley semi-final.

Silva sidefooted the ball home in the 84th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic parried a shot from former Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Both keepers were busy with De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish missing chances for City, while Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke had efforts saved by Stefan Ortega, smothered by the City defence or lost to wayward shots.

City will meet Manchester United or second-tier Coventry City, who play on Sunday, in the final on May 25. REUTERS