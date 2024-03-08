Tsutomu Ogura calls up four uncapped players in otherwise familiar Lions squad to face China

SINGAPORE – Sat among the Singapore supporters in the 29,644-strong crowd last November, BG Tampines Rovers winger Faris Ramli could only watch on helplessly as the Lions were outclassed and outmatched in a 3-1 World Cup Qualifier defeat by Thailand.

Now, Faris will get his chance to make his mark for the team at the same venue when Singapore host China in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at home on March 21 and away five days later. New Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura has recalled Faris and given national call-ups to four uncapped players as part of an otherwise familiar 26-man squad announced on March 8.

Faris had been left out of the the last two squads that then head coach Takayuki Nishigaya had named for the 5-0 defeat by South Korea and the 3-1 loss to Thailand last November as well as the 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Guam a month before in round one of the qualifiers.

It was a “wake up call to not take things for granted” for the 31-year-old winger who has 11 goals in 77 caps since making his debut in 2014.

Faris, who found out about his call-up shortly after his Friday prayers at Masjid Darul Ghufran at Tampines, when he opened his Whatsapp app to see himself added into a chat group for the national team, said: “The truth is that I have not been translating my club form to country and this was maybe down do the formation or how I was used position wise. But I also looked to myself and I knew I can do much better. Not being called up was a wake up call to not take things for granted.”

After weeks of meeting Singapore Premier League clubs and watching training and matches at the SPL interim tournament, Ogura, 57, who was unveiled by the Football Association of Singapore on Feb 1 as the new director for both the senior and Under-22 men’s teams, has opted for a largely tried and tested mix of experience and youth.

BG Tampines Rovers’ Jared Gallagher, 22, who can play in midfield and defence, and 19-year-old Young Lions fullback Fairuz Fazli get their maiden call-ups. Thailand-based midfielder Harhys Stewart, 22, and Lion City Sailors goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad, 27, who have yet to make an appearance for the Lions, are also called up.

In total, Ogura has made five changes to the previous national team squad that was called up by his predecessor and compatriot Takayuki Nishigaya for the 5-0 defeat by South Korea and the 3-1 loss to Thailand last November in the qualifiers.

Stewart, Gallagher, BG Tampines’ Glenn Kweh, Joel Chew and Faris enter the squad while the likes of Hougang’s veteran midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman, Sailors’ Adam Swandi, Hami Syahin and Christopher van Huizen and BG Tampines defender Amirul Adli miss out.

All eight overseas-based players were also called up to the team, including the trio of Fandi brothers, Irfan, Ikhsan and Ilhan.

The local-based players will join up with Ogura and his coaching team on March 11 while the overseas players will return to Singapore on different dates once they have completed their club commitments.

After back-to-back losses, the Lions are bottom of Group C.

Faris is hoping a fresh start for him and the team under coach Ogura will mean a refreshed performance against China.

Faris said: “We have a new coach and hopefully he can guide us to success. We are all looking forward to learning what his philosophy is and putting into practice what he wants us to do. It is exciting to be back and I and the rest of the players in the team are all looking forward to the two matches.”

Lions squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny (Albirex Niigata), Syazwan Buhari (BG Tampines Rovers), Zharfan Rohaizad (Lion City Sailors)

Defenders: M. Anumanthan, Lionel Tan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Sailors), Fairuz Fazli (Young Lions), Jared Gallagher (BG Tampines), Jacob Mahler (Madura United), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Selangor FC), Ryhan Stewart (BG Pathum),

Midfielders: Joel Chew, Glenn Kweh,Shah Shahiran (BG Tampines), Song Ui-young, Hariss Harun (Sailors), Harhys Stewart (Chiangrai United), Zulfahmi Arifin (Bhayangkara FC)

Forwards: Daniel Goh (Albirex), Faris Ramli (BG Tampines), Shawal Anuar, Hafiz Nor (Sailors), Ikhsan Fandi (BG Pathum), Ilhan Fandi (KMSK Deinze)