Singapore football head coach brings in two new staff ahead of World Cup qualifiers

SINGAPORE – New Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura has named compatriot Kosei Nakamura as his assistant coach for the national team, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on March 7.

In addition, BG Tampines Rovers head coach Gavin Lee will be part of the backroom staff for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against China – at home on March 21 and away five days later.

Nakamura has previously played locally, plying his trade for Albirex Niigata in 2005, and is the current assistant coach of J1 League side Kashima Antlers. Lee, meanwhile, has been at the helm of Tampines since 2019.

Ogura, who was appointed in February, said: “I am very encouraged that everyone has come together to work towards a common goal of improving our national team.

“I have met all the SPL (Singapore Premier League) coaches and look forward to working with all of them. I am also very grateful to Tampines that they have agreed to allow their head coach Gavin to join the national team for the China games.”

Nakamura, 42, started off as an academy coach at Kashima Antlers in 2007. He then rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the senior side’s assistant coach.

Lee, who became the youngest manager in the SPL in 2019, won the Singapore Cup in the same year and led Tampines in their Asian Football Confederation Champions League debut in 2021.