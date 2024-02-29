Teenagers Koumas, Danns lead Liverpool into FA Cup quarters

LIVERPOOL, England - Jayden Danns struck twice and fellow teenager Lewis Koumas also scored as a young Liverpool side booked an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United with a 3-0 victory over Championship Southampton on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old son of former Premier League and Wales international Jason Koumas received a superb pass from Bobby Clark on the edge of the penalty area before shooting into the bottom corner via a deflection off Jack Stephens.

The 18-year-old Danns netted his first goal for Liverpool's senior team in the 73rd minute when he dinked the ball over keeper Joe Lumley, and scored again 15 minutes later when he pounced on a loose ball after Lumley batted away Conor Bradley's shot.

The eight-times FA Cup winners, who beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the League Cup final on Sunday at Wembley, will travel to arch-rivals Manchester United in the last eight over the weekend of March 16. REUTERS

