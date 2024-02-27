Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints he will stick to youngsters in FA Cup clash against Southampton

LONDON – Following their League Cup final triumph over the weekend, Liverpool will turn their attention to the FA Cup when they host Southampton for their fifth-round clash on Feb 28.

The Reds are chasing the quadruple this season, including the English Premier League and the Europa League, and they return home to Anfield after a thrilling late 1-0 extra-time win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit by an injury crisis, but he was praised for the way he put his trust in a host of his young players with barely a handful of first-team appearances to get the team through.

The German hinted on Feb 27 that some of them may get a chance to play again against Southampton.

“It’s possible a few of them have to start,” he said.

“If they do, they will do the job. We all have to help them. It’s a good moment. What we could do so far is just ignore who we are missing. We just think about how we can set up a team that is still difficult to play (against).”

Klopp has few first-team players that he can select.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo suffered injuries against Chelsea, and Klopp confirmed that Gravenberch is ruled out while Endo had a “proper knock” and there has been little improvement.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez all missed the League Cup final and are also all doubtful.

The Reds’ long injury list includes the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones.

Partly because of all the absences, Klopp had hailed Liverpool’s tough League Cup win as his most “special” honour that he has won in his managerial career so far, but the celebrations must die down as he focuses on Southampton.

“The league (Championship) is incredible, it’s quite impressive what’s happening there,” he added.

“They are not in the best result at the moment moment and have an important game on Saturday again. I don’t know how he (Southampton boss Russell Martin) is weighing it up (his team selection).”