SINGAPORE – Sections of Lions fans chanted for coach Takayuki Nishigaya to be sacked after Thailand’s 3-1 win over Singapore at the National Stadium on Nov 21, with the sentiments spilling over to social media.

While it was not the first time that they have expressed such thoughts, they may finally get their wish as ST has learnt that the Football Association of Singapore has sounded out potential candidates to replace the Japanese, who was hired on a two-year contract in April 2022.