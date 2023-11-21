Fans turn up as Lions go down 3-1 to Thailand in World Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE – For 65 minutes, with the score at 1-1, the Lions matched record seven-time South-east Asian champions Thailand, and even had opportunities to beat them for the first time since 2012.

But this proved to be a mirage in the World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Nov 21, as the Thais prevailed 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of progressing from Group C with three points from two games, while Singapore’s chances look in tatters after two straight losses.

The crucial difference was Thailand’s superior strength in depth, with their coach Alexandre Polking having the luxury to call upon the region’s best striker – 35-year-old Teerasil Dangda – to combine with next-generation forward and Belgian side OH Leuven loanee Suphanat Mueanta when the chips were down.

Polking said: “We joke about Teerasil being an old horse, but what a horse he is. He was out for a month, can play only 30 minutes, and he needed just minute on the pitch to control and pass for Suphanat to give us the lead. This is beautiful for a coach to see, and he is the best striker I have seen as a coach.

“Also, Suphanat has improved so much since he went to the Belgian league. Look at his body, he is so strong like a machine. I killed him playing him on the right wing, but he proved himself defending and attacking and with the quality of his finishing.”

The Thais, who started with seven pairs of fresh legs after their 2-1 loss to China in Bangkok on Nov 16, took a fifth-minute lead through Supachok Sarachat, who had already tested Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny within the first minute before capitalising on some slack marking to sidefoot in the opener.

And the signs looked ominous for the hosts, who made three changes from their 5-0 defeat in South Korea on Nov 16, as midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman hobbled off injured and was replaced by Shawal in the 20th minute. By the 40th minute, Hassan had to make at least three more good saves as the visitors looked to run riot.

With about 2,500 Thailand fans making their presence in the stands felt as their team entertained and controlled the game with their free-flowing football, the Singapore supporters in the 29,644-strong crowd had to be content with finding joy through the Kallang Wave as Ilhan chased lost causes as the lone striker.

But the tide turned in one moment of brilliance in the 41st minute.

Collecting a Lionel Tan pass from the back, skipper Hariss Harun pinged an inch-perfect pass to Ilhan, who trapped the ball brilliantly and sent Song Ui-young clear on the left to square for Shawal to equalise with his 11th goal on his 33rd international appearance despite Thai goalkeeper Kampon Phatomakkakul getting a hand to the ball.