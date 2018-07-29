Singapore artist designs special jersey numbers for Arsenal, featuring local icons like Merlion and MBS

SINGAPORE - What do the Merlion and English football club Arsenal have in common?

Both the Singapore icon and Arsenal's players made an appearance on the National Stadium pitch at the ongoing International Champions Cup (ICC) thanks to local streetwearartist Mark Ong.

Ong designed jersey numbers for Arsenal's two games against Spanish side Atletico Madrid and French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the Singapore leg of the tournament.

The three-dimensional designs featured several Singaporean landmarks and icons, including Changi Airport's control tower, the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

The icons were emblazoned on the back of the London club's turquoise third kit, which made its international debut in Singapore on Saturday night (July 28), as well as the Gunners' traditional red and white home kit on Thursday.

Fans reacted positively to Ong's designs, with several asking on Arsenal's Twitter page if they could purchase the special edition jerseys with the Singapore motifs printed on them.

Ong is a homegrown designer and founder of fashion label SBTG, and is known especially for his sneaker designs.

On his Facebook page, Ong posted that he had also been invited to the French ambassador's home, where he presented former PSG player Maxwell with a customised pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes, featuring a design in PSG's signature red and blue colours.

PSG lost 5-1 to Arsenal on Saturday night in an ICC fixture held at the National Stadium. The Gunner's earlier match against Atletico ended in a 1-1 draw before they lost on penalties.

The Straits Times has contacted Ong for comment.