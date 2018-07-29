Arsenal fans happy with team and Emery

A new era beckons for Arsenal, with Unai Emery replacing long-serving manager Arsene Wenger in May.

While it would take some time for the 46-year-old Spaniard to settle down and build his own legacy at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal supporters in Singapore have been encouraged by what the new boss has done both on and off the pitch.

Bryan Constantine was among 50,308 fans at the National Stadium last night who watched Arsenal beat Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in their second International Champions Cup match.

"I think Arsenal's pre-season performances have been assuring and simply encouraging for the upcoming season," the electronics engineering student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central told The Sunday Times.

"With Emery in charge, I'm confident we will lift a trophy this season, be it the Premier League, the FA Cup or even the Europa League.

"It's also great that Arsenal fans here have been able to watch the new signings up close, especially players like (Matteo) Guendouzi who has impressed."

Arsenal have so far played five matches in pre-season.

On Thursday, the Gunners drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid before losing 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

Before coming to Singapore, they whipped English fifth-tier side Boreham Wood 8-0, thrashed League Two outfit Crawley 9-0 but lost 2-1 to Championship team Brentford.

Freelance writer Shanjayan Muniappan felt that while pre-season results are not a good gauge of the team's chances for the coming season, he hopes they can continue to perform when the league starts.

He said: "There's been plenty of good performances and I would love for them to continue in this vein for the new season. It would mean nothing to play well in pre-season and end up flopping when the real action gets under way."

Arsenal have signed five new players and Karthik Kahleichelvam felt that the club have more depth than before.

"We saw two different sides in the first and second halves and both were great," said the 24-year-old. "I think it bodes well because Arsenal usually don't have many game-changers on the bench."

Ian Ding, a personality portfolio planner at Advisors Alliance Group, also has high hopes for Arsenal.

"Realistically, we could have a good run in the league and Europa League that will bring us back into the Champions League where we belong, and perhaps win a cup or two," said the 28-year-old.

The Gunners will round off their pre-season with matches against Chelsea in Dublin on Wednesday and Lazio in Stockholm three days later. They start the new season with a home game against defending champions Manchester City on Aug 12.

Deepanraj Ganesan