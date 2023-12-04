Singapore and Indonesia express interest to co-host football’s U-17, U-20 World Cup

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Indonesia have jointly submitted their interest to football’s governing body Fifa to co-host the Under-17 or Under-20 World Cup in 2025 or after.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a press statement on Dec 4 that it has signed a letter of intent to discuss and consider jointly hosting future editions of either age group tournament with Persatuan Sepak Bola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI).

The statement said: “This letter of intent has been submitted to Fifa. This letter of intent is exploratory at this stage, and the bid, if any, will need to be further developed with Fifa, PSSI, and for consensus to be sought with agencies in Singapore.”

Host countries will automatically qualify for the tournaments, which means that should a Singapore and Indonesia bid be accepted by the world body, Singapore will compete in a youth Fifa tournament for the first time.

Singapore’s football teams last featured in a high-profile tournament at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games held here in 2010, when the Republic’s Under-15 side captured the hearts and imaginations of fans en-route to a bronze medal.

The Fifa U-17 World Cup – which will become an annual tournament from 2025 – and Fifa U-20 World Cup, which is run biennially, aim to give youth players the opportunity to play in an international tournament.

The likes of Brazilian icon Ronaldinho, Manchester City and England attacker Phil Foden and Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen have all previously lifted the U-17 World Cup while Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba have won player of the tournament at the U-20 World Cup.

The latest joint talks between Singapore and Indonesia comes on the back of a previous announcement by PSSI president Erick Thohir in October that Indonesia was keen to co-host the 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Eventually, a bid did not materialise and Saudi Arabia was the only country to put forward a bid.

The latest edition of the U-17 World Cup was held in Bandung, Jakarata, Surabaya and Surakarta, Indonesia from Nov 10 and concluded on Dec 2 with Germany crowned champions.

Indonesia was awarded hosting rights for the 2023 U-20 World Cup, but it was removed as hosts in March after protests in the country against Israel’s participation in the tournament. The tournament was then moved to Argentina.

In a recent episode of The Straits Times’ podcast series Hard Tackle, former Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin revealed that he had been to Jakarta and witnessed the U-17 Fifa World Cup. He was convinced that Singapore has the abilities to host a future edition of the Cup.

Lim said: “The capacity levels that are required for that, in a matter of the next decade, Singapore will have those. We will have the National Stadium, we’ve got NS Square. We’ve got the new Toa Payoh Stadium and we can easily provide capability for another stadium if we wanted to. I was at an Under-17 Cup match between France and South Korea. The official attendance rate for that was at about the 8,000 mark. So that’s well within our capability.”

The 2023 editions of the U-20 and U-17 World Cup were hosted in four stadiums each in Argentina and Indonesia respectively.

Currently, international and regional matches have been held at the National Stadium in Singapore which has a capacity of 55,000, the 6,000 seater Jalan Besar Stadium, and Bishan Stadium, which can hold approximately 6,000.

The Toa Payoh Stadium and NS Square are expected to be completed in 2030 and 2027 respectively. The Punggol Regional Sports Centre, which will have a 5,000-seater football stadium is expected to be ready at the end of 2024.