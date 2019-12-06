SEA Games: FAS 'extremely disappointed' with 6 players who broke curfew, says 'stiff sanctions' await them

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has said it is "extremely disappointed" with the six players of the Singapore Under-22 who broke curfew during the SEA Games.

In a statement to media on Friday (Dec 6), it said: "Their actions contravened the Code of Conduct that all national players are expected to abide by and as such, they will be dealt with by the FAS.

"This is wholly unacceptable and, immediately upon their return to Singapore, Tajeli Salamat, Joshua Pereira, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Zharfan Rohaizad, Kenji Rusydi and Lionel Tan will face a disciplinary hearing by the FAS Disciplinary Committee.

"Unless there are compelling justifications, these players can expect to face stiff sanctions from the FAS."

In his first public comments on the matter, coach Fandi Ahmad also said: "I am utterly disappointed with the players and I have let them know as much.

"They are here not only as representatives of the Football Association of Singapore but also Team Singapore and should have known the value of the flag they are bearing. This was another unnecessary setback for the team during what turned out as a difficult campaign for us."

FAS president Lim Kia Tong also had stern words for the team, calling their actions "deplorable".

He said: "The curfews in place, besides ensuring the players' safety and security, are to instill discipline and to ensure that the players are well rested and ready to carry out their mission for the country in football.

"Breaking curfew hours is deplorable and totally against the very values which every footballer is expected to uphold as the ambassador of Singapore at competitions. Their acts were calculated and done with the blatant disregard of the Code of Conduct.

"At that stage of the competition when they should have been fully focused on bringing pride back to the game for Singapore, their behaviour affected and dented the capability and morale of the team and they have let down the entire nation.

"Without any question, they will face the FAS Disciplinary Committee which will be convened without delay after their return."