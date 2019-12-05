SEA Games: 6 members of Singapore football team broke curfew during tournament

SINGAPORE - Six national Under-22 football players are in the soup after allegedly breaking curfew at the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines.

Sources told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 5) that the players did so following one of their matches.

The players allegedly returned to their base at the Century Park Hotel in Manila in the wee hours.

An internal investigation was conducted by football team officials before the matter was reported to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The Straits Times has reached out to the SNOC and the Football Association of Singapore for comment.

The Young Lions wrapped up their tournament on Thursday with an inconsequential 7-0 win over Brunei, having already been eliminated after a 1-0 loss to Vietnam two days earlier.

They had kicked off their campaign with a dour goalless draw with Laos on Nov 26, before consecutive losses to Indonesia (2-0 on Nov 28), Thailand (3-0 on Dec 1) and Vietnam sealed their fate.

This is not the first time Team Singapore athletes have broken similar curfew rules at major Games.

In 2014, Joseph Schooling, Teo Zhen Ren and Roanne Ho were issued warning letters by the SNOC after leaving the Athletes' Village without permission at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Athletes representing Team Singapore at major Games such as the SEA Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics, are made to sign a Code of Conduct which they are expected to adhere to.