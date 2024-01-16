Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho following poor run

ROME – AS Roma have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho with the club ninth in the league standings, the Serie A side said on Jan 16.

“AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“Further updates on the new first team coaching staff will follow imminently.”

The Portuguese, who has coached a host of top European clubs including Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, joined Roma in May 2021 and spent two-and-a-half-years in the role, leading them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

He also guided them to the Europa League final last season, before they were defeated by Sevilla on penalties.

The 60-year-old’s final game in charge was the 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Jan 14 which meant the Stadio Olympico-based outfit had won just one of their past six league games. REUTERS