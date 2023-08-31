Revenge on Singapore youth footballer Uchenna Eziakor’s mind at Lion City Cup

SINGAPORE – There will be more than a trophy at stake for Uchenna Eziakor when the Lion City Cup kicks off at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

Revenge is very much on the Lion City Sailors winger’s mind as the tournament retuns to Singapore after a seven-year hiatus. The Singapore Under-15 side play Selangor FC in the semi-finals on Friday but it is Thailand’s BG Pathum whom Uchenna is eyeing in the final.

Uchenna, whose father is former Hougang footballer Robert Eziakor, said: “I’m looking forward to playing against BG Pathum because the Lion City Sailors, we got thrashed 5-2 (by Pathum during a friendly in December) and I am looking for revenge.

“I know it’s gonna be tough. I know it’s going to be a great experience with this new national development centre team. I think we can beat them. We are a really, really strong team.”

Aside from the Singapore, Malaysian and Thai teams, the competition will also feature Indonesia’s Borneo FC.

Victory on Sunday will be the perfect send off for Uchenna, who received the Unleash the Roar! (UTR) scholarship in July alongside seven other footballers, as he will be heading to Spain on Monday for a year-long training stint.

He added: “I am really grateful to get the UTR! scholarship to go to Spain. With my family’s support, I’m hoping to become a good player.

“My dad is a really steadfast person, he always focuses on going forward. He said there’s only one Uchenna, so I just have to focus on myself.”

Another young cub looking to make his mark in the tournament is Sailors forward Nathan Mao, who had already made headlines as the youngest-ever debutant in the Singapore Premier League at 15 years and five days.