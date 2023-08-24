Lion City Sailors get favourable AFC Champions League draw, aim to show they can be ‘competitive’

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors will fancy their chances of a historic place in the AFC Champions League knockout rounds after they were on Thursday drawn in Group F alongside Korean League 1 runners-up Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Thai League 1 runners-up Bangkok United and Hong Kong Premier League champions Kitchee.

The home-and-away rounds run from Sept 18 to Dec 13 with 40 teams split into 10 groups, divided equally into the east and west regions. The 10 group winners plus three best runners-up from each region progress to the round of 16.

Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic said: “We aim to keep raising the bar, and that means improvements across all key facets, from physicality to fitness, as well as tactical understanding and discipline to carry out our game plan.

“If we can get this right, results will take care of themselves. What we do want to prove is that we can be competitive at the level of the best clubs in Asia now, and our long-term goal is to be doing this consistently.”

The Saudi Pro League, which has hogged headlines after signing several big names, have four clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are in Group E with Iran’s Persepolis, Qatar’s Al-Duhail and Tajikistan’s Istiklol, Neymar will travel with Al-Hilal to Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran, India’s Mumbai City and Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Group D, while Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad are in Group C with Iran’s Sepahan, Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Uzbekistan’s AGMK.

The Sailors performed creditably in their Champions League debut in 2022, beating South Korea’s Daegu FC once and claiming four points against China’s Shandong Taishan to finish third in a group that also featured eventual champions Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan.