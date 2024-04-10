Phil Foden outshines Jude Bellingham as Man City draw 3-3 with Real Madrid

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased that his side managed to control themselves emotionally against a “special” Real Madrid side, as the two teams played out a 3-3 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg draw on April 9.

Phil Foden won the battle with Jude Bellingham, two of England’s brightest stars, to give holders City the upper hand after a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“What I liked most is how we played in the second half,” said Guardiola after seeing his team go 2-1 down at half-time.

“They are so dangerous on transitions and could score more goals but we controlled the game really well. One of the key points in these games is being stable emotionally. It’s fundamental. Be stable in the bad moments.

“It’s Madrid, it’s special. We go 3-2 up but here it is never over. We take the result – in one week in Manchester it will be sold out and our people will help us to score one goal and we will do the rest. We will try to reach the semi-final.”

In a game lit up by stunning strikes, none was better than Foden’s smash into the top corner to haul City level at 2-2 midway through the second half.

Further rockets from Josko Gvardiol and Federico Valverde left it all to play for at the Etihad on April 17.

However, City will feel confident thanks to a stellar home record in the Champions League – they are unbeaten in their last 30 games – that includes hitting Real for four in each of the past two seasons.

A 4-3 victory over Real was not enough two years ago in the semi-finals as the Spanish giants staged a remarkable recovery late in the second leg on their way to a 14th European crown.

City then got their revenge last season in a 4-0 thrashing that was arguably the high point of Guardiola’s glorious eight-year reign.

A tighter tie was anticipated this season in large part thanks to Bellingham’s spectacular debut season in Spain.

Yet, his hot streak in front of goal has cooled off just as Foden has hit top form in 2024.

Bellingham’s one big chance to twist the knife into City’s defence of their Champions League title arrived early in the second half with his team 2-1 up. He twisted and turned Bernardo Silva, who scored City’s opener, but failed to find the far corner on his weaker left foot.

By contrast, Foden is lethal on his left side and Real were made to pay for leaving him too much space on the edge of the box to fire into the top corner for his 22nd goal of the season.

At just 23, he already has a medal haul most retired footballers could dream of. Yet his prime years still lie ahead of him and he stood up to be counted on a night City needed him without the ill Kevin de Bruyne.

“He has this spark,” added Guardiola. “This incredible talent, to score goals, to create something, it is the truth.”

Often a victim of his own versatility, for most of his career Foden has been forced out of a central role to accomodate others. He has played second fiddle at City as well as at international level, largely due to Bellingham’s rise to stardom.

But his case to be trusted as the creative hub for both his club and country, with England among the favourites for Euro 2024, is becoming impossible to ignore.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, was disappointed his side missed an opportunity to defeat City but he was still pleased with their performance.

His team had led 2-1 after Silva’s goal thanks to a Ruben Dias own goal and a Rodrygo strike, before Foden and Gvardiol made it 3-2 for City and Valverde salvaged a draw.

“At 3-2 we could have lost if we didn’t have the confidence to come back,” he said.

“It was a very good game from our side, evenly matched and competitive. We had our chances but they managed to score two great goals... In the end, the outcome was adequate.” AFP, REUTERS