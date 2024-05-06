Premier League referee to wear camera for first time in Palace versus Man United clash

Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a camera as part of a programme showing fans the demands of officiating in the Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 06, 2024, 10:44 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 09:52 PM

LONDON - Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a camera for the first time in Premier League history during the May 6 fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United as part of filming for a one-off programme promoting match officials, the league said.

In 2023, the Football Association announced it will trial body cameras on referees in grassroots leagues in England in a bid to ascertain whether the technology could help "improve participant behaviour and respect towards referees".

The Bundesliga also used the “RefCam” for the first time during a 2-2 draw between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg in February.

"Fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a programme being produced by Premier League Productions aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League," the league said in a statement.

"The technology comprises a head-mounted device which is integrated into the usual referee communications system.

"Its one-off use for educational purposes has been approved by the IFAB (International Football Association Board), the Premier League, PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) and both clubs. We would like to thank Crystal Palace and Manchester United for their support with this project." REUTERS

More On This Topic
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is a ‘spoilt brat’, says Roy Keane
No mentality problem, says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham lose fourth straight game

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top