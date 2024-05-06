Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5 in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott secured a much needed victory for Klopp’s men, who had won one of their previous five league games and seen their title challenge crumble.

While still mathematically in with a chance of finishing top of the pile, they are five points off leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.

“It was a disappointing few weeks where the results were not what we wanted,” Gakpo told Sky Sports. “Everyone wanted to do their best in the last few weeks but it didn’t work. We wanted to enjoy it (May 5), play for goals, defend together and it was a good result.”

Liverpool talisman Salah, who had a touchline row with Klopp in last week’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United, headed home his 18th league goal of the season when he sprinted onto Gakpo’s diagonal cross to the far post in the 16th minute.

Robertson doubled their lead with a tap-in just before halftime after keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved an initial shot from Salah.

Gakpo headed in Elliott’s cross in the 50th, and later dedicated the goal to his newborn son, then Elliott bagged his own with a rocket from 20 yards out that curled into the top corner.

“I would say three points is enough and the boys thought that,” Klopp said. “Anfield was a special place today. Mo was outstanding, he played a really good game. Mo showed what he is capable of.”

Richarlison and Son Heung-min pulled two back to make for a lively ending, but a comeback was not on the cards for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs who are fifth in the table.

The score could have further favoured Liverpool who had 13 shots on target to Spurs’ six.

Salah, who was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench last week, struck the crossbar in the first half and then missed a sitter in the 77th minute, tugging his jersey over his face in frustration. He had a goal chalked off deep in stoppage time as Darwin Nunez was offside in the buildup.

Only a few weeks ago, there was talk of Liverpool hoisting several trophies in Klopp’s final season after they won the League Cup and were in the thick of the league title race.

But they were eliminated from the FA Cup and Europa League, leaving the Premier League as the final title to play for before the German manager leaves after nine years with the club.

“Everybody is aware of the situation (Klopp’s leaving),” Gakpo said. “We wanted to show it for the fans but also for the manager and that’s what we did today.”

Klopp did his traditional post-victory fist pumps with the festive Anfield crowd after the final whistle.

“I have said it before, I love absolutely everything about this club,” he said. “We will see how this game (their season finale on May 19th at Anfield v Wolverhampton Wanderers) will be. Maybe it’s pouring down and we cannot stay outside for long. There’s a good chance it’ll be raining, by the way.”

Tottenham have lost their last four league games, their longest losing run since November of 2004.

“Look the lads, they care, they are frustrated, they are not happy with the current situation,” Postecoglou said. REUTERS