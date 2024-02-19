Pep Guardiola wary of ‘dangerous’ Ivan Toney ahead of Brentford clash

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Ivan Toney, calling the 27-year-old striker dangerous and a master of manoeuvring his body.

He made the comments on Feb 19, a day before his third-placed side’s English Premier League match against Brentford, who sit in 14th spot.

The champions, who are on 53 points, will be hoping for a win in this game in hand to overtake Arsenal (55) and stay in touch with leaders Liverpool (57).

Toney has missed most of the season owing to an eight-month ban for betting offences but has scored in all but one of his five matches since his return in late January. The only game he drew a blank in was the 3-1 defeat by City at the Brentford Community Stadium on Feb 5.

Said Guardiola: “He is so dangerous. He’s a master to use his body for the second ball, good finishing, you can link with him – he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen (at that).

“A few weeks ago the goal we conceded (to Brentford) we defended not properly but he did it really well.”

Guardiola may have praised Toney but he was even more complimentary about Spanish compatriot Rodri, dubbing him the “best midfielder in the world by far”.

The 27-year-old, who scored City’s winner in the Champions League final last season, has not lost a Premier League game he has featured in for over a year.

His equaliser seven minutes from time in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Feb 17 ensured that record remains unblemished. The last time Rodri was on the losing side during a league match was on Feb 5, 2023, during a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Said Guardiola: “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s the best midfield player in the current world by far. It’s because he’s able to do everything. So the tempo he has, especially his character when the situation is going wrong, he steps forward to arrive to the box, go backwards, the ability to play short and long. He’s always ready.

“What a signing. Manchester City signed a player that is difficult to understand what we have done in recent years without him. It would’ve been difficult.

“I would say the holding midfielder doesn’t get appreciated like the strikers, the No. 10s, that is good.

“So when a holding midfielder has a lot of appreciation, it’s not good. Holding midfielder has to play for the team... for him and for the team. They make the team play... But Rodri always has the ability in the important moments to score goals.”