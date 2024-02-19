Rasmus Hojlund makes Premier League history as Man United hold off Luton

LUTON, England - Rasmus Hojlund made Premier League history as the Manchester United striker’s double ensured his side survived a scare from lowly Luton in their 2-1 win on Feb 18.

Hojlund became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after netting twice in the first seven minutes at Kenilworth Road.

At 21 years 14 days old, Hojlund surpassed Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock’s previous record set when he was 21 years 272 days old.

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored in 10 successive United top-flight outings in 2003 before Leicester’s Jamie Vardy beat his Premier league record with 11 in a row in 2015.

After failing to score in his first 14 Premier League appearances following his August move from Atalanta, Hojlund has scored eight times in his last eight games in all competitions.

His brace should have put United in complete control, but Luton fought back impressively as Carlton Morris quickly reduced the deficit.

Erik ten Hag’s side were under seige for spells and wasted several chances to kill off fourth-bottom Luton in a tense finale.

Praising Hojlund’s mentality, Ten Hag said: “We recruited him on his character, I knew it was strong.

“He can really perform under stress and that is something you need from a Man United striker.

“He doesn’t get nervous or lose confidence. He has a lot of confidence and I’m sure he will score even more.”

Hojlund added: “I need to say thanks to my teammates and the coach because they have showed me great confidence and kept believing in me.

“I knew as well that I could score goals but of course it was annoying I didn’t score in the Premier League.”