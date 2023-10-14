Ollie Watkins lifts England to friendly win over Australia as Jordan Henderson booed

LONDON – Gareth Southgate slammed the fans who booed Jordan Henderson as England’s understudies earned a 1-0 win against Australia thanks to Ollie Watkins’ second-half strike in Friday’s friendly at Wembley.

Southgate was furious at the abuse of Henderson as England’s stand-in skipper was jeered by the Wembley crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

The Al-Ettifaq midfielder’s England inclusion has been controversial following his switch from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia, with critics claiming he has let down the LGBTQ+ community after previously expressing support for them.

Henderson also triggered a recent backlash when he supported the Saudi bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

“I really don’t understand it. He is a player with a lot of caps for England, his commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional,” Southgate said.

“His role in the group is phenomenally important. He is a brilliant role model in his professionalism.

“I know why the booing happened but it defies logic to me. I’m incredibly impressed with the impeccable morals of everyone else in the country.

“We play Italy on Tuesday. Come on, let’s get behind this team.”

Southgate fielded an experimental side as he rested the majority of the players likely to feature in Tuesday’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, which could seal England’s place at the tournament.

Few of Southgate’s reserves made a convincing case to feature in the Italy game in a largely underwhelming performance.

Aston Villa striker Watkins has no chance of starting ahead of England captain Harry Kane – who was rested for this match – but he did at least remind Southgate of his predatory instincts with a clinical finish.

While England and Australia have fierce cricket and rugby rivalries, there is far less enmity between the nations on the football pitch, given their lack of matches against each other.

This drab encounter appropriately finished to swathes of empty seats as fans made an early exit.

“It’s tough when you haven’t got a lot of caps behind you. We were not cohesive, but I gave the players a really tough challenge. Australia were athletic and well-organised, so I’m pleased for the win,” Southgate said.