Italy hunting for striker solution as England Euro clash looms

MILAN – Luciano Spalletti is looking for a solution to Italy’s long-standing striker problem as the Azzurri gear up for two crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England.
The European champions have scored six times in their four Group C matches, 10 fewer than runaway leaders England who are six points ahead of second-place Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia.
They will also be without Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo after the pair were sent home following criminal prosecutors launching an investigation into alleged gambling offences.
Veteran Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Argentina-born Mateo Retegui, who has had a positive start to life in Italy with Genoa, are both injured, leaving Spalletti with few and uninspiring options up front.
Gianluca Scamacca has scored twice in six appearances for new club Atalanta, although he has been hampered by an early season hamstring injury, but is yet to net for the Azzurri after 11 international caps. Moise Kean has been called up for the first time in two years despite being a bit-part player at Juventus and yet to score this campaign.
The Azzurri did however call up AS Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy on Friday to make up one of the two available slots following the duo’s expulsion for alleged gambling offences.
El Shaarawy has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Italy, but has not played since March 2021. The 30-year-old has been relegated to a substitute at Roma since Belgian international Romelu Lukaku’s arrival on loan from Chelsea, and has failed to score in eight matches in all competitions.
One of the three are likely, however, to lead the line against bottom side Malta in Bari on Saturday, as Italy wait on Federico Chiesa, who is hopeful of returning on Tuesday at Wembley, the site of Italy’s thrilling Euro 2020 triumph against England.
Chiesa has shown in the opening weeks of the season that he can play centre-forward, with four goals in seven matches since being moved into a more central attacking position this season.
Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for Italy’s first match at the Stadio San Nicola since losing a friendly with France in 2016, hinting at a renewed enthusiasm for the national team after an intriguing start to life under Spalletti.
Four points from his first two matches with North Macedonia and Ukraine in September have Italy with the advantage for second place and the group’s other automatic spot in Germany next summer.
They lead third-place Ukraine and North Macedonia on head-to-head record and have a game in hand on every other team in the group, with Italy’s two main rivals facing off in Prague on Saturday afternoon.
However, looming on the horizon is the England clash, a fixture which has special significance for Italy after their thrilling win at the last Euro and which could be key to their hopes of reaching the 2024 tournament.
Italy host North Macedonia and then take on Ukraine in Leverkusen in their final two qualifying matches in November and defeat at Wembley could easily let either one of their rivals nick second spot.
“I aspire to play great football, and we have what it takes. On Tuesday, we’re going to the home of the inventors of football to play our own game,” said Spalletti.
Regardless of how the group pans out, Italy have a spot in the play-offs thanks to their performance in the Nations League. However, after missing out on the last two World Cups via that route, few in the country will have the stomach for another knockout nail-biter to decide their major tournament fate.
Also, with a new man in the dugout are Germany. Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest Germany coach for almost a century, has turned to veterans as he hopes to rebuild the fallen giants nine months out from hosting Euro 2024.
Stepping into the role in October, the 36-year-old Nagelsmann said his selections would be guided by form, rather than reputation or potential.
For the upcoming friendlies against the United States (Saturday) and Mexico (Tuesday), he named World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels, both 34, in the squad, the latter last played for Germany at the Euro in 2021.
With 12 members of the 26-man squad aged 30 or over, Nagelsmann – who himself is only contracted with the German FA until the end of next summer’s tournament – has clearly gone with experience in the hope of winning now.
In leaving Hummels out of his Qatar World Cup squad in 2022 for 20-year-old centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, former Germany coach Hansi Flick said his decision was “not against Mats, but in favour of younger players”.
Bella-Kotchap did not see a minute of action in Qatar, sitting on the bench as Germany crashed out.
Nagelsmann on the other hand said Hummels was selected “due to his experience” and that “he’s also a good coach (and can) lead the other guys with his tactical understanding.”
He also stuck with Flick’s decision to give the captain’s armband to Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, rather than Joshua Kimmich, 28, who Nagelsmann made captain at Bayern Munich.
Gundogan, fresh from winning the treble with Manchester City last season, said experienced players bring “a little calm, a little patience”.
“I know that when you’re young, you might not have a feel for certain situations on the pitch, then sometimes you make decisions that aren’t well-thought-out,” he said.
The reigning German Player of the Year warned of “the danger, if you are younger and have not been in these situations so often, that you will make the wrong decision”. AFP