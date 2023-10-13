Italy hunting for striker solution as England Euro clash looms

Italy host North Macedonia and then take on Ukraine in Leverkusen in their final two qualifying matches in November and defeat at Wembley could easily let either one of their rivals nick second spot.

“I aspire to play great football, and we have what it takes. On Tuesday, we’re going to the home of the inventors of football to play our own game,” said Spalletti.

Regardless of how the group pans out, Italy have a spot in the play-offs thanks to their performance in the Nations League. However, after missing out on the last two World Cups via that route, few in the country will have the stomach for another knockout nail-biter to decide their major tournament fate.

Also, with a new man in the dugout are Germany. Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest Germany coach for almost a century, has turned to veterans as he hopes to rebuild the fallen giants nine months out from hosting Euro 2024.

Stepping into the role in October, the 36-year-old Nagelsmann said his selections would be guided by form, rather than reputation or potential.

For the upcoming friendlies against the United States (Saturday) and Mexico (Tuesday), he named World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels, both 34, in the squad, the latter last played for Germany at the Euro in 2021.

With 12 members of the 26-man squad aged 30 or over, Nagelsmann – who himself is only contracted with the German FA until the end of next summer’s tournament – has clearly gone with experience in the hope of winning now.

In leaving Hummels out of his Qatar World Cup squad in 2022 for 20-year-old centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, former Germany coach Hansi Flick said his decision was “not against Mats, but in favour of younger players”.

Bella-Kotchap did not see a minute of action in Qatar, sitting on the bench as Germany crashed out.

Nagelsmann on the other hand said Hummels was selected “due to his experience” and that “he’s also a good coach (and can) lead the other guys with his tactical understanding.”

He also stuck with Flick’s decision to give the captain’s armband to Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, rather than Joshua Kimmich, 28, who Nagelsmann made captain at Bayern Munich.

Gundogan, fresh from winning the treble with Manchester City last season, said experienced players bring “a little calm, a little patience”.

“I know that when you’re young, you might not have a feel for certain situations on the pitch, then sometimes you make decisions that aren’t well-thought-out,” he said.

The reigning German Player of the Year warned of “the danger, if you are younger and have not been in these situations so often, that you will make the wrong decision”. AFP