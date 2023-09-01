Nathan Mao scores double to fire Singapore U-15s into Lion City Cup final

SINGAPORE – Youth footballer Nathan Mao showed just why he became the Singapore Premier League’s youngest debutant earlier in 2023 when he notched a brace in the Singapore Under-15s’ 3-1 win over Selangor FC in the Lion City Cup (LCC) semi-finals on Friday.

The 15-year-old Lion City Sailors midfielder, who led the line for the National Development Centre (NDC) side, displayed predatory instincts in front of goal at the Jalan Besar Stadium, as his first-half double and second-half assist helped Singapore book their place in Sunday’s final against Thai side BG Pathum.

Nathan said at the post-match press conference: “I usually play as an attacking midfielder but, in this style of play, I enjoy being the striker, and I feel I can contribute to the team in this position.”

U-15 coach Angel Toledano praised Nathan’s performance, saying: “He played a good game and... without the ball he also did a great job.

“I think he has great finishing in the final third and when the team needed the goal, he was the one who scored, so the decision was right to play him up top.”

Nathan has enjoyed a breakthrough year, and he admitted that he was surprised by his achievements.

He said: “I definitely wasn’t expecting it. At the start of the year, I set some goals and the highest were to make my league debut and obviously play for the national team knowing the U-15 tournament was coming up.

“I think I’ve done okay so far, and I’m hopeful that in the next few years I’ll keep on working hard and not rest on my laurels.”

It did not take long for the Singapore U-15s to open accounts. Six minutes into the match, a searching ball from Harith Danish Irwan found Uchenna Eziakor on the left. He shimmied past a defender before laying the ball off for a lurking Nathan to steer home from close range.

The Lion Cubs doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Harith’s powerful strike squirmed underneath Selangor goalkeeper Muhammad Zulfan Iqbal’s arms and Nathan reacted quickest to make sure the ball crossed the line.

He then turned provider in the 77th minute when his long ball found substitute Helmi Shahrol in the box. The 15-year-old, who had come off the bench barely 16 seconds earlier, coolly controlled the ball before smashing a rippling shot into the top corner.