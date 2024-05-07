Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season

West Ham United manager David Moyes will leave the club by mutual consent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 61-year-old former Manchester United and Everton coach, who returned for a second spell at the London Stadium in 2019, guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980 when they won the Europa Conference League last season.

Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui has been heavily linked to replace Moyes at West Ham. Lopetegui, 57, last managed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager," joint-chairman David Sullivan said in a statement.

"David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.

"David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future.

"By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday." REUTERS