Misfiring Gunners a mentality issue, says William Gallas

LONDON – The last thing that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would want, is for his Gunners to be misfiring.

Following a disappointing 2022-23 English Premier League season, in which his team led for 248 days before collapsing and were overtaken by seasoned champions Manchester City, the Spaniard will be eager to make amends.

However, this campaign so far has not gone the way he had hoped for.

Arsenal, who were again leading the way at Christmas, have dropped to fourth in the standings on 40 points after 20 games, behind leaders Liverpool (45), City and Aston Villa, who both have 43.

Their next match is at home against 14th-placed Crystal Palace on Jan 20 but crucially, the Gunners are finding it tough to score at the moment.

They have managed to find the net just five times in their last seven games in all competitions and won only one of their previous five league matches.

Their last fixture was a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, and Arteta’s men have scored only one goal from 61 shots across their past three matches – which were all defeats.

Is it specifically a striker problem? One former Gunner, William Gallas, thinks it is more of an overall mentality issue.

“Arsenal always have the same problem. When you are in that position and you are top of the Premier League at Christmas, you simply have to keep that position,” he said.

“That means every game you have to win and that’s why for me, it was unacceptable that they lost to Fulham away (2-1 in their last league game). It’s a problem of the players because they didn’t do their job, they weren’t good enough and it was unacceptable.

“With Arsenal, it’s always the same problem and it seems to be happening over again. The players have to understand it and they have to do more and fight to win even if they don’t play well. They don’t have that mentality at the moment.”

The French centre-back, now 46, played for Arsenal from 2006 to 2010 and captained his side from 2007 to 2008.

He also believes that current skipper Martin Odegaard can do better in terms of motivating and inspiring his teammates when things are not going well.

“I was speaking about Odegaard, who is so talented and his technique is unbelievable. But if he’s not on the level we expect him to be, it looks like the team doesn’t play well,” he added.

“It’s not only Odegaard though, he’s not the only one, but I don’t think he’s been at the level he needs to be at.”