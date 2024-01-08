Liverpool strike late to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale looks dejected after Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior scores an own goal and Liverpool's first REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

LONDON - An own goal by Jakub Kiwior and a thumping late strike by Luis Diaz sealed a 2-0 victory for Liverpool at Arsenal in the weekend's headline FA Cup third round tie as the hosts' dismal form extended into the New Year on Sunday.

Arsenal wasted a sackful of chances in the first half and were made to pay as Liverpool skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick glanced off the head of Kiwior in the 80th minute.

Diaz then made sure of eight-time winners Liverpool's place in the fourth round draw as he lashed home in stoppage time.

Premier League leaders Liverpool had been second-best in the opening period with Arsenal unable to make the most of a flurry of early chances -- captain Martin Odegaard coming closest as he rattled the crossbar with a powerful drive.

Liverpool improved after the break though and their 7,000 army of travelling fans were rewarded with a two late goals.

Arsenal have now lost their last three games in all competitions.

"We changed things around at halftime internally, and we came out and played football and created chances," Alexander-Arnold said.

"There were times in the first half that we were a little bit naive ... We hit the woodwork a couple of times, so we've had our chances, and towards the end, we put them away. " REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top