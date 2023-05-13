Misfiring Croatian duo vow to spark revival in Tanjong Pagar’s fortunes

SINGAPORE – For the first half of last season, Tanjong Pagar United brought back memories of their halycon days in the 1990s, even topping the Singapore Premier League at one stage.

Led by 26-goal striker Reo Nishiguchi, the Jaguars raised eyebrows by beating the likes of Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers. But they fizzled out towards the end of the season and finished sixth in the nine-team table.

Hopes of another memorable run this term have been hit by the departure of several players including Nishiguchi, who was the SPL’s third-highest goalscorer last season.

His replacement Marin Mudrazija, who has netted two goals in nine games, is having a rough introduction to his first stint outside Europe.

But having got used to the heat and humidity in Singapore, the 27-year-old Croat has pledged to emulate Nishiguchi and fill the Japanese striker’s big boots.

“It’s been four months now and I’m adjusted to it. It’s not a problem any more,” said Mudrazija, who will be eyeing Tampines’ scalp when both sides meet at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday, having been buoyed by his first SPL goal from open play in last week’s 2-1 defeat by Brunei DPMM.

“I know the fans expect more from me in terms of (goalscoring) numbers. I think I’m adapting to the style of the league and the way we want to play. I want to get to the range of 15 to 20 goals for me to be happy with myself.”

While Mudrazija is shy by nature, he will have help from his team manager Noh Alam Shah, himself a prolific forward in his playing days, to develop a ruthless scoring streak.

Alam Shah said: “I think Marin puts a lot of pressure on himself to do well. It does not help that he has a big hole to fill left by Reo. But we are trying to make him understand it’s not for him to fill that hole up but rather to express and enjoy himself.

“He has a very good character and personality. I’m confident everything will soon fall into place.”

Mudrazija can also count on teammate and his fellow countryman Mirko Sugic for support.

Born about 145km apart in the cities of Nova Gradiska and Zagreb respectively, the duo first met at Croatian third-division club NK Vrapce in 2015 where they became locker room buddies. Realising they had similar taste in food and music, they soon formed a long-lasting friendship.

Three years later, Mudrazija moved to the second-tier with NK Dubrava and quickly pulled Sugic to join him when his new club needed a midfielder. Another five years on, Sugic returned the favour by recommending his good friend to Tanjong Pagar’s coaching staff.