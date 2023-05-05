Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny impressed by Albirex’s winning mentality

SINGAPORE – Over his 21-year career, national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has earned the plaudits both at home and abroad, played for title-winning sides and gone through many campaigns.

Yet, the 39-year-old has still found “a lot to learn” from his new club Albirex Niigata, who have won the Singapore Premier League five times in the last seven years.

The national custodian, who joined the Japanese outfit from the Lion City Sailors last December, believes Albirex’s dominance can be attributed to their winning mentality.

“I am very happy here at Albirex,” said the seasoned player, who turned out for six SPL clubs and had two stints with Thai side Army United (2015-16 and 2018-19).

“The mentality is different because here they don’t like to lose, not even in training. Even while sparring between each other in an internal match, they don’t want to be on the losing side.

“It’s not that they will have a go at each other but, when they taste defeat, they will be angry at themselves. So the biggest difference here is their winning mentality and I’m learning a lot from them in terms of building my mental strength.”

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga believes it also works the other way, with his younger charges also learning from the Singapore No. 1.

Praising Hassan’s influence, the three-time SPL coach of the Year said: “Hassan is the most professional player in this country. His attitude to training, his preparation for training in terms of meal, nutrition and conditioning management (makes him a) role model. If more local players grow up watching him, Singapore will be in the World Cup.”

Hassan knows that as a senior in the team, the younger ones will look up to him. He is also making an effort to pick up conversational Japanese from his teammates, even though hand signals often suffice on the pitch as he believes “football is a global language”. In exchange, he teaches them simple English phrases.

On Saturday, he will be aiming for his sixth clean sheet in nine games this season when Albirex travel to the Jalan Besar Stadium to face a struggling Hougang United side. This will be the first game as Cheetahs’ head coach for Marko Kraljevic, who replaced Firdaus Kassim after a string of six straight defeats saw them slump to the bottom of the table.

While Yoshinaga refused to underestimate Hougang’s threat, Kraljevic said: “We have been working on getting our confidence back, sticking together and trying to play as team. All our available players are working very hard and we need to improve at both ends – concede fewer goals and score more goals.

“It will be a tough game playing against the best defence and attack in the league.”