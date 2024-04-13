Mikel Arteta ready to match wits with ‘unbelievable’ Unai Emery

LONDON – Mikel Arteta will put his admiration for the “unbelievable” Unai Emery on hold this weekend as the Arsenal manager aims for a crucial home win against Aston Villa on April 14.

Arteta has been impressed by the impact his fellow Spaniard has made on Villa since his return to the English Premier League after a disappointing spell in charge of Arsenal.

Emery was sacked by the Gunners in 2019, less than 1½ seasons into his reign at the Emirates Stadium.

But the 52-year-old rebuilt his career at Spanish side Villarreal and has transformed Villa into top-four contenders following his 2022 move to the Midlands.

Emery celebrated his 1,000th game in management with a 2-1 Europa Conference League quarter-final, first-leg win over Lille on April 11.

“Unai’s had such a big impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency. It is unbelievable what he is doing in European competition and I’m impressed,” Arteta said on April 12.

“He’s unbelievable and he’s done it in so many different countries and he’s been incredibly successful.

“He’s close to my home town and I have huge admiration for him and I wish him the best after Sunday. What he’s doing is really impressive.”

While Arteta respects the work done by his compatriot, he cannot afford to lay out the welcome mat when Villa visit north London. Arsenal go into this weekend on top of the Premier League, but they could fall off by kick-off with title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City having played before them.

The Gunners have to focus on their bid for a first English title since 2004 on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg in midweek.

Arteta’s men needed a late equaliser from Leandro Trossard to keep the tie delicately balanced ahead of next week’s second leg in Munich.

The Arsenal boss admitted that his players’ emotions were running high during the team’s first Champions League quarter-final since 2010.

“There was a lot to take from the game and especially how we managed emotionally,” he said.

“We were very dominant and ahead, and in 15 minutes we were behind a top side and had to deal with that emotionally, which is really tough to do and I think the team did brilliantly to manage that situation.”

With seven Premier League games left, Arteta could finish the season with a remarkable English title and Champions League double.