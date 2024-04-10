Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to learn from mistakes in 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich

LONDON – Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal to learn from their costly mistakes in their dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on April 9 if they want to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners ensured that their quarter-final clash remains finely balanced thanks to Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s old tormentor-in-chief Harry Kane had ignored a hostile reception from the home fans to mark his return to north London with the ice-cool penalty that put Bayern 2-1 up in the first half.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker’s sixth career goal at the Emirates came after ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s early opener for the Gunners.

It was a frustrating evening for Arsenal, who looked hesitant at times in their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010. Arteta’s side was undone by some uncharacteristically sloppy defending, and he urged his players to use the experience as a valuable tool to make amends in the second leg in Munich on April 17.

“We will go again in Munich. We are alive. The players understand they have to step up the level,” he said.

“We have made some mistakes today. Let’s learn from it. It’s part of football.

“I sense the belief there. We are going to go to Munich and have a chance to win it. We’re going to be better in certain areas and that’s how we are going to prepare it.”

Arteta also admitted Bayern’s impressive first half had rattled his team, but he was impressed with the way they regained their composure after the interval.

“The second goal created some insecurity in the team but after that we reacted well. It’s easy to throw your toys away when things don’t go right,” he said.

“The subs, especially Leandro and Gabriel (Jesus), made a huge impact with their body language and the initiative they took to make things happen.”

Saka was convinced he should have been awarded a penalty in the final seconds when Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer appeared to make contact with the Arsenal winger.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel bemoaned a separate penalty incident that did not go his side’s way, when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes inexplicably picked up the ball following a David Raya goal kick in the 66th minute.

Yet referee Glenn Nyberg opted against awarding a spot kick.

“It was crazy. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands,” Tuchel said.

“What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a ‘kid’s mistake’ and he won’t give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarter-final.

“It’s a horrible explanation. We feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.”

But after a traumatic season that leaves Bayern almost certain to surrender the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, Tuchel could have few complaints about his side’s battling display.

“It wasn’t easy, especially after we conceded early. The Arsenal fans were incredible, they pushed them,” he added.

“There are no away goals anymore. We are happy with what we showed and we start from 0-0 next week. Next week we will have the decision. It is only half-time.” AFP