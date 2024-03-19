Manchester United won’t sign marquee stars like Jude Bellingham, says co-owner Jim Ratcliffe

LONDON – Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he will not target marquee stars like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe as he bids to revive the Red Devils’ fortunes.

Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations at United following his recent £1 billion (S$1.7 billion) purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the English Premier League side.

With the team struggling in Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager, the British billionaire had been expected to make big-money signings in the close-season.

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and currently sit in sixth place, although they are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Liverpool on March 17.

Appearing as a guest on Geraint Thomas’ Cycling Club podcast, the 71-year-old was asked whether he would try to sign England midfielder Bellingham from Real Madrid.

“He is a great footballer. But it’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” Ratcliffe said.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club. And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

Later in the podcast, he was given a choice of signing France forward Kylian Mbappe for United or cyclist Tadej Pogacar for his Ineos team.

“I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success,” he said.

Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

But even if he was available, the superstar does not fit the bill for Ratcliffe.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane,” Ratcliffe added.

While it may all seem like a smart move, there could be questions raised if he is investing enough in the club, regardless of whether financial fair play rules allow him to sign a big-name player in the summer.

The Athletic reported last week that £120 million (S$204.5 million) have already been used from his initial investment of US$300 million (S$402.6 million) to clear the club’s debt.

Ratcliffe also wants to build a “Wembley of the north” new stadium for United which could cost more than £1 billion and it is unclear where the money is coming from.

Investing in youth – which has minimal cost – is a key part of United throughout the years, but signing established and influential players like Bellingham and Mbappe could also be as vital for the team to get back to winning ways.

It remains to be seen if Ratcliffe’s strategy will work.

As he conducts wide-ranging review of United’s football operations, the Briton is working with his long-term assistant and cycling expert Dave Brailsford, with Omar Berrada eventually coming in as chief executive from Manchester City.

Ratcliffe made it his goal to knock Manchester City and Liverpool from their position as the Premier League’s pre-eminent forces, but he acknowledged achieving that target will be a long journey.

“The two people who are most focused on it would be Dave and myself,” Ratcliffe said.

“We’ve now got Omar Berrada of course, our new CEO from Manchester City, who is still on gardening leave at the moment, he’ll be a big part of it. It’s Dave and myself really.

“You have to believe with Manchester United, if we get all the details right, all the right people in the right boxes, doing the right things in the right environment, that sporting elite environment, the results will drop out the bottom.

“Those things are not right at Manchester United today as we’ve said very clearly. It’s not a light switch, it’s a much longer road to travel because there’s so many aspects to it.” AFP