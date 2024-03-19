Tottenham ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup

HONG KONG – Son Heung-min and South Korea must move on from their turbulent Asian Cup campaign when they return to World Cup qualifying on March 21, while Japan will take on North Korea in a double-header that sees them travel to Pyongyang.

Asian football is back this week on the road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a month after Qatar retained the continental crown on home soil with a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

Much has happened since South Korea were dumped out 2-0 by unfancied Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, including the sacking of their coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

It emerged that skipper Son and Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in had been involved in a fracas on the eve of the match, leaving the Tottenham Hotspur forward with a dislocated finger.

Legendary German striker Klinsmann was dismissed after having promised to take South Korea to their first Asian title in 64 years. He was replaced on an interim basis by Hwang Sun-hong.

Son and Lee have since made up, and Hwang included the duo in his squad for the home game with Thailand on March 21 and the return fixture five days later.

“Lee Kang-in wanted an opportunity to apologise to fans and his teammates from the bottom of his heart, and Son Heung-min said we should all embrace Kang-in and move forward,” said Hwang, South Korea’s under-23 coach.

“Based on my experience as a national team player, I think issues like this can end up making the team even tighter.”

Before Klinsmann’s departure, South Korea thrashed Singapore 5-0 and won 3-0 in China to top Group C and will be fully expected to collect six more points against Thailand.

The Taeguk Warriors will again be looking to Son for inspiration, but he too must regain his focus after blaming himself and his club teammates for Tottenham’s lacklustre 3-0 loss to Fulham in their last match.

Japan are also eager to move on from the Asian Cup, where they went out 2-1 to Iran in the quarter-finals and never justified their tag as pre-tournament favourites.

Hajime Moriyasu remained coach despite the disappointment and the Samurai Blue face two matches against North Korea, travelling into the unknown on March 26 when they play at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang.

Moriyasu will have to make do without Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who looks set to miss the rest of the English Premier League season with a back injury.