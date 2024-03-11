Manchester City survive Liverpool ‘tsunami’ to leave title race on knife-edge

LONDON – Pep Guardiola said Manchester City survived a second-half “tsunami” from Liverpool to secure a 1-1 draw on March 10 that leaves three sides separated by just one point at the top of the English Premier League.

Arsenal lead the way on goal difference from Liverpool, with defending champions City just one point back in third.

Guardiola is still to win in front of a crowd at Anfield, as City’s only victory stretching back to 2003 remains in a behind closed doors clash in 2021.

However, the visitors were the happier to escape with a point after Liverpool laid siege to the City goal after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty cancelled out John Stones’ first-half opener.

“That is a game that defined what both clubs have been for many years. Sooner or later in this stadium it is like a tsunami!” said Guardiola.

The final league clash between Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola did not disappoint as Liverpool roared back in a breathless second half despite being depleted by injury.

Klopp’s men could have regrets if they do not go on to break City’s run of three consecutive titles, though.

They missed a plethora of chances to secure a crucial win and were controversially denied a second penalty deep into stoppage time, when Jeremy Doku’s boot caught Mac Allister on the chest inside the box.

“Hits him on the chest,” Klopp said. “Does he touch the ball before? Yes. Does that make any difference, on any position on the pitch, if your leg is that high?”

The officials disagreed and the video assistant referee did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.

Said Klopp: “Why would the guy in the VAR studio think ‘Ah that’s not clear and obvious’? What must you have had for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious?”

A share of the spoils leaves Arsenal as the winners of the weekend as eight consecutive league victories have taken the Gunners top, but they travel to City in their next league match on March 31.

But Klopp is confident his side will emerge infused with more belief they can deliver the title in his final season, after leaving City hanging on after the break.

“Today I saw the best 53 minutes (second half) we had against Manchester City. It was exceptional how we played. They were some of the best moments of my coaching career that we were able to do that against them,” said Klopp.