Manchester City survive Liverpool ‘tsunami’ to leave title race on knife-edge

LONDON – Pep Guardiola said Manchester City survived a second-half “tsunami” from Liverpool to secure a 1-1 draw on March 10 that leaves three sides separated by just one point at the top of the English Premier League.
Arsenal lead the way on goal difference from Liverpool, with defending champions City just one point back in third.
Guardiola is still to win in front of a crowd at Anfield, as City’s only victory stretching back to 2003 remains in a behind closed doors clash in 2021.
However, the visitors were the happier to escape with a point after Liverpool laid siege to the City goal after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty cancelled out John Stones’ first-half opener.
“That is a game that defined what both clubs have been for many years. Sooner or later in this stadium it is like a tsunami!” said Guardiola.
The final league clash between Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola did not disappoint as Liverpool roared back in a breathless second half despite being depleted by injury.
Klopp’s men could have regrets if they do not go on to break City’s run of three consecutive titles, though.
They missed a plethora of chances to secure a crucial win and were controversially denied a second penalty deep into stoppage time, when Jeremy Doku’s boot caught Mac Allister on the chest inside the box.
“Hits him on the chest,” Klopp said. “Does he touch the ball before? Yes. Does that make any difference, on any position on the pitch, if your leg is that high?”
The officials disagreed and the video assistant referee did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.
Said Klopp: “Why would the guy in the VAR studio think ‘Ah that’s not clear and obvious’? What must you have had for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious?”
A share of the spoils leaves Arsenal as the winners of the weekend as eight consecutive league victories have taken the Gunners top, but they travel to City in their next league match on March 31.
But Klopp is confident his side will emerge infused with more belief they can deliver the title in his final season, after leaving City hanging on after the break.
“Today I saw the best 53 minutes (second half) we had against Manchester City. It was exceptional how we played. They were some of the best moments of my coaching career that we were able to do that against them,” said Klopp.
Mohamed Salah was only fit enough for a place on the Liverpool bench alongside Andy Robertson, while Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota were absent through injury.
For a much-anticipated clash between two of the world’s best teams, both goals came from simple defensive errors. Liverpool were caught napping from a Kevin de Bruyne corner on 23 minutes and Stones’ effort had too much power for Caoimhin Kelleher.
The Reds recovered impressively after also receiving a gift-wrapped equaliser from the visitors at the start of the second half.
Darwin Nunez pounced on Nathan Ake’s short backpass and was cleaned out by Ederson.
Mac Allister was cool despite a long delay for Ederson to get treatment, which eventually forced him to be replaced by Stefan Ortega, and fired his penalty into the top corner.
Liverpool then poured forward as City were left clinging on.
Salah and Robertson were introduced on the hour mark and the Egyptian nearly had an instant impact. Luis Diaz sliced a glorious chance wide when played clean through by Salah’s pass.
Kyle Walker’s last-ditch intervention denied Diaz once more before Salah and Nunez had opportunities.
Guardiola responded by sacrificing Julian Alvarez and de Bruyne, much to the chagrin of the Belgian who made his feelings known.
“I like it if he’s upset, it’s good. The game was not in our hands and I wanted something to give the game back to us a little bit,” said Guardiola.
The introduction of Mateo Kovacic and Doku steadied the City ship and they could have even gone on to snatch it when Phil Foden hit the bar.
The draw was only the second time City have dropped points in the league since mid-December and Spain midfielder Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run.
He said: “We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games. It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”
