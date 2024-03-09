Pep Guardiola is best manager of my lifetime, says Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the best manager of his lifetime as he prepares his Liverpool team for what could be the final chapter in their captivating rivalry.

City have won five out of the past six English Premier League titles with Liverpool having been their main rivals over the last decade, snatching the crown in 2020.

The two teams are once again locked in a tussle at the top, with the Reds (63) ahead of the champions by a single point before the big clash at Anfield on March 10. Arsenal (61), however, could leapfrog them should the Gunners beat Brentford on March 9 – that match kicked off after press time.

Klopp said that Guardiola, whose team are chasing a second successive treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, was “outstanding in many aspects”.

“I know that, I do the job myself so I see excellence when I face it and Pep is definitely that. It’s just so many different things over the years he did with his teams,” he said on March 8.

“In my lifetime he’s the outstanding manager, definitely.”

Klopp, stepping down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season, has a winning record against Guardiola – coming out on top 12 times against 11 in their 29 meetings.

“In this moment I have a positive record against Pep, I have no clue how that happened to be honest,” he added.

“I know I’m quite good at what I’m doing as well. But if you ask me about the best and for me he is the best. Pep is the best manager in the world, I have a really good life with not being even close to that.”

Guardiola, speaking at his own press conference, said he was looking forward to locking horns with Klopp for possibly the final time, though the teams could yet meet in the FA Cup.

“Always it was a pleasure – and Sunday will be too but we will try to win the game,” said the City boss.

“The way his teams play football, always you learn. The way they play, the teams play.”

Guardiola, who also enjoyed an intense rivalry with Klopp when they were at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, said he had a feeling that the German would be back “sooner or later”.

“He is a man who loves football,” the Spaniard said.

“His passion is there. He explained perfectly the reason why (he is leaving, because he needs a break). In the Premier League it’s the last time but maybe in the FA Cup, we can find (each other) and we will see.”

Liverpool have an eye-catching record against City at their home ground, with the visitors winning just once at Anfield since 2003 – in front of empty stands during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

Klopp also said that playing at home would be a “massive, massive factor”, but added that it was too early to label the match a title decider.

“City games are always big games. Title race decider? I think it’s really early,” he said, even though there will be only 10 games left after this match.

“I don’t think, whatever the result, anyone should open the bottles of champagne.”

The Reds will need to feed off the fizzing Anfield atmosphere if they are to end City’s 20-match unbeaten run and they are boosted by the return of key players.

Mohamed Salah made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench in the 5-1 midweek thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16.

Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, both recently returned from injury, were on target in the Czech capital.

However, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are among those who are still sidelined.

City, in contrast, have only Jack Grealish out while Jeremy Doku will take a late fitness test.

One more restless night lies ahead for Guardiola, who admitted he will “sleep better” once Klopp leaves as facing Liverpool caused him “nightmares”.

Their rivalry is rooted more deeply in respect than rancour, but for two managers not accustomed to losing, victory will hold special significance. AFP, REUTERS