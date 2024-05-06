Man Utd's Maguire expected to miss three weeks with muscle injury

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season with a muscle injury he sustained in training, the club said on May 5, which could rule him out of the FA Cup final.

Maguire, who has started United's past six matches, will likely be out for about three weeks, the club said in a statement on May 5, adding he "will be fine" for Euro 2024 which kicks off on June 14, and could possibly return in time for the FA Cup final versus Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley.

United's back line has been riddled by injuries this season.

They are eighth in the table with four games remaining. They play at Crystal Palace on May 6, then host Arsenal and Newcastle before heading to Newcastle for their league finale. REUTERS

