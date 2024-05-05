Erik ten Hag says Manchester United tried to sign Harry Kane

LONDON – Erik ten Hag has revealed he wanted to sign Harry Kane for Manchester United in 2023, but is convinced Rasmus Hojlund will deliver on his potential.

England captain Kane joined Bayern Munich after leaving boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur and has scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Instead of the 30-year-old, United recruited Denmark international Hojlund for £72 million (S$121.9 million) from Atalanta. The 21-year-old has so far scored 14 goals.

“We have to win every game,” ten Hag told former United captain Gary Neville on Sky Sports, ahead of their English Premier League away clash with Crystal Palace on May 6. “There’s an expectation around every game from us so you can only fulfil that expectation when you have those outstanding players.”

However, the United manager said the Old Trafford club had not always been able to bring in the players they had wanted over the past decade.

“Then you have to build and you have to accept that you get talent in instead of players who have already proved it in the past. We have had some choices made with talents like Hojlund,” he explained.

“I can see a striker (Kane) who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn’t get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he’s a talent. With Kane, you know you get 30 goals. Rasmus will get there, but he needs time.

“It’s not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different. But with Hojlund, we get the highest potential in the striker position last summer.”

United have stumbled badly this season after a positive first campaign under ten Hag, who has had to deal with a lengthy injury list and a drop-off in form from key players.

They are through to an FA Cup final against Manchester City but were knocked out of Europe before Christmas and have missed out on qualification for the 2025 Champions League, ramping up pressure on the manager.

However, ten Hag repeated his belief the club is on the right track, saying patience is needed as young talents progress and players return to fitness.

He would be anxiously waiting on club captain Bruno Fernandes, who was seen wearing a protective cast last week. The playmaker, who has yet to miss a game through injury since his arrival in January 2020, is United’s top scorer (15 goals) and assist provider (11) this season.

“We had an issue with Bruno, so he is a doubt for Monday, but he will fight to be a part of this game. Never rule him out for any game, and he is giving his best to be available,” ten Hag said on May 3.

The Dutchman has a plethora of injuries to contend with, including forward Marcus Rashford who is also expected to miss the Palace game.

The Eagles, gunning for a first league double over the Red Devils, are much improved under new boss Oliver Glasner.

They are buoyant having recently won 1-0 at Liverpool, but also because they have received a huge double boost with England internationals Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze both available to play. REUTERS