Man City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed England to win Euro 2024 and put an end to their series of near misses in major competitions.

City, following numerous attempts, finally won their first-ever Champions League crown last season, a campaign in which they also won a historic treble.

Guardiola feels that Gareth Southgate can do the same with England after experiencing their own painful failures on the brink of silverware.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, as well as making it to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

“They are really good. It’s not just the talent of the strikers, it’s the whole package, the whole group and Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do,” Guardiola said on May 3.

“So I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that England, (from) the last events – the World Cup and European Championship – they make steps, they are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final, got to a semi-final.

“When you arrive at these stages every two years, it’s going to happen. It’s quite similar to us, we were close, and in the end we lifted it.”

The City boss also believes the English passion for football, which has often weighed heavily on their players at tournaments, will prove a more uplifting factor this time.

“I see the reaction when they play European Cups or World Cups, people go crazy on the streets. They go crazy for the national team,” he said.

“That proves how proud they are and, at the end of the day, as a football player, that is the best, your country is proud of what you are doing, and the way you are playing, reaching the last stages.

“Just believe it. If they believe it, they can do it.”

City forward Phil Foden could have a key role to play this summer for England – grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024 – after an outstanding season at club level.

The 23-year-old’s performances were recognised as he was named the Football Writers’ Association men’s Player of the Year on May 3.

Guardiola praised Foden, who has progressed through the club’s youth ranks to become one of their most important players, and said he could go on to become one of City’s greatest ever.

“I have the feeling if he continues his career until the end here, and continues that level, he can be one of the best, that’s for sure,” he said. AFP, REUTERS