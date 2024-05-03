Nobody knows what will happen in EPL title race, insists Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Three have become two in the battle for the English Premier League title with Arsenal and Manchester City still virtually inseparable with the finishing line now looming large.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have 80 points with three matches remaining, while Pep Guardiola’s holders are a point behind but crucially have a game in hand.

Liverpool’s sudden slump means Arsenal and City are staging a repeat of last season’s duel, although this time Arteta’s side are refusing to blink, unlike how they collapsed previously after leading the table for 248 days.

The Gunners host Bournemouth on May 4, and City could find themselves four points adrift by the time they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the later match, although so far they have been ice cool under pressure.

When asked if his team’s greater experience in the business end of the season will again have an advantage over Arsenal, Guardiola said: “I would love (that), but I don’t know, I don’t have an answer to this question.

“I would love to say yes but we have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games.

“We know that we have to win all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong. It depends on us. One at a time and we try to win the games. I would like to say what we have done in the past is going to happen again this season but nobody knows it.”

Guardiola would aim to just focus on his team but the fact is that whatever happens with Arsenal will affect City as well.

Last weekend, the Gunners threw down the gauntlet with a 3-2 victory away at arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and City knew they had to respond a few hours later.

They did so with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest despite being far from their best.

Significantly, Erling Haaland returned from injury to score City’s second goal, a timely boost in their quest to clinch an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

City have a couple of minor concerns but Guardiola also said that Ederson, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias could all be fit.

Foden was on May 3 named as the 2024 Football Writers’ Association men’s Footballer of the Year, gathering more than 42 per cent of votes and ahead of teammate Rodri and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

“He played really good this season,” added Guardiola.

“I have said many times. His impact in the final third is very good, his work ethic... Every year he is more mature. He understands the game better but he has to keep on improving, he is still young.”