Man City beat Luton Town 5-1 to go top of English Premier League

LONDON – Manchester City are back at the top of the English Premier League, at least for a day, after they defeated Luton Town 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on April 13.

The result meant that Pep Guardiola’s men now have 73 points with six games to play as they aim to retain their title, ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool who are both on 71 points.

Things can change very quickly, however. The Gunners host Aston Villa on April 14, but not before Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield, and City can find themselves back in third again by the end of the week.

“For a few hours,” Guardiola said when asked how he feels about his team being top.

“Tomorrow they have to play, all we can do is win our games and if we cannot do it we congratulate them.

“All you have to do is win games and we will try game by game. It is a privilege to be here after many years to compete for the competitions.”

Regardless of what happens in the Arsenal and Liverpool fixtures, Guardiola knew his side must win their game first.

They got off to a perfect start in the second minute, when Luton’s Japanese right-back Daiki Hashioka scored an own goal via a deflection off Erling Haaland’s attempt.

City had a good chance to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute, when Matheus Nunes latched onto a good pass inside the box, before taking a shot which beat goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but the ball deflected off the post to safety.

Guardiola’s men kept up the intensity but were denied by Kaminski just before half-time.

Star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, fresh from receiving a yellow card, unleashed a fine strike from just outside the box and the Luton No. 1 pulled off a reflex save to block his effort.

Another opportunity came for City in the 58th minute but they failed to take it.

Mateo Kovacic played a good pass to Ruben Dias, who was unable to strike the ball well and the goalkeeper was relieved to see the ball go wide.

The long-awaited second goal finally came in the 64th minute.

This time, Kovacic did it himself. The Croatian midfielder received the ball on the edge of the box and simply fired in an unstoppable first-timer which went in straight under the crossbar.

It was just what City needed to ease their nerves and Guardiola would be pleased that it was struck with such conviction even when things were not going their way.

Remarkably, it was Kovacic’s first Premier League goal for City.

Going 2-0 down was a blow for Luton, and City then made sure of the vital three points when Haaland converted a penalty in the 75th minute for his 20th league goal of the season.

The Norwegian, who is chasing the Golden Boot, converted from the spot after a foul by Fred Onyedinma in the box.

Ross Barkley pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute but, even with a two-goal advantage, City were not about to take their foot off the gas.

Jeremy Doku scored the fourth goal following a brilliant individual effort which ended with the pacey winger finding the net from inside the penalty area.

The Belgian then turned provider for Josko Gvardiol to make it 5-1 with another impressive strike into the roof of the Kaminski’s net in stoppage time.

“How many chances could we not score? It was not easy, we were patient and we didn’t concede much,” Guardiola added of his side’s struggles in the first hour.

At the end of the day, three points were what City needed, but goal difference could come into play come May.

Guardiola’s men did everything they could, and it is now all down to Arsenal and Liverpool to keep up the heat in the title race.