Malaysia Super League champs JDT to donate 825k to charity, Palestinian aid

Johor Darul Takzim (JDT), the reigning Malaysian Super League champions, will donate RM2.9 million (S$825,000) to Palestinian humanitarian aid and the club’s own community service arm.

The club said in a Dec 22 post on Facebook that just over RM1 million in ticket proceeds earned from six home games at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor will be channelled to humanitarian efforts in the Middle East where the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Around RM1.9 million in prize money from winning the Malaysian Super League will be sent to the JDT Foundation for various community service programmes the club is involved in.

JDT, owned by Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, have donated all its prize money earned to charitable causes since the club was established in 2013, it added.

The club, known as the Southern Tigers, were crowned champions of Malaysia’s top football division in September 2023 for the 10th straight year.