Liverpool have ‘passion’ to win in League Cup even as huge EPL clash against Arsenal looms

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be seeking a swift reaction from his players on Dec 20 ahead of this weekend’s highly anticipated top-of-the-table English Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds are in League Cup quarter-final action against West Ham United, also at home, which followed their frustrating 0-0 draw with rivals Manchester United last weekend.

It was a result that saw Klopp’s men dropped to second in the league standings, after Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 to move to the summit.

They will be eager to make amends but Premier League action will have to take a back seat for now, as Liverpool are also serious about winning the League Cup.

“The players show a lot of passion to compete in this competition,” said Reds assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who was on media duty in place of Klopp on Dec 19.

“It gives some players opportunities, young players opportunities, and it is an early final.

“The first half of the season is the base you create. You want to be in Europa League knockout stages, be in the top four and, because this is a new team, you want to reach finals.

“This team is growing. You feel it, how they train. We are really happy with the team in front of us. This team has an unbelievable future, in my opinion.”

A win against West Ham is important, just as it is equally vital to regain some momentum and confidence before they take on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

They have lost just one of their past 15 meetings with the Hammers, which was in 2021 when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium.

Klopp also has the expertise to overcome any threat that David Moyes’ side are able to pose, as the Reds have won their previous four games with their opponents.

In their previous match-up in the league in September, Liverpool dominated with 64 per cent possession and won 3-1.

But Lijnders is taking nothing for granted.

“They are in the Europa League knockout stages, like us,” he said.

“They can create from deep, high, and mix it up. They are more aggressive than they were before in their pressing. We will need to be spot on. We need to respect them.”