Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk react after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Liverpool and Manchester United players clash REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Manchester United's Andre Onana saves a shot from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Molly Darlington
LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool missed out on reclaiming top spot as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday -- ending their perfect home record this season.

Juergen Klopp's side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win but lacked their usual goal threat.

A United side shorn of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for their point although they have now scored just once in their last eight visits to Liverpool.

The closest the hosts came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot that grazed the post, while Rasmus Hojlund had United's best opportunity.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards -- both for dissent.

Second-placed Liverpool have 38 points from 17 games with leaders Arsenal on 39, while United are seventh with 28. REUTERS

