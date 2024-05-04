On the Ball

Liverpool expect to move on quickly without Jurgen Klopp

John Brewin
Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot in the running to replace the German. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
May 04, 2024, 04:45 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 04:42 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge is at its end, the signs are Jurgen Klopp would still like to go out with a bang. If Mohamed Salah felt the lash of his outgoing manager’s tongue at West Ham last week, May 3 saw Klopp attack a more long-term issue.

TNT Sports has exclusive UK rights to a Saturday 12.30pm kick-off time, as did predecessor BT Sports, and has been a continual bugbear for Klopp. Forever obsessed with the amount of recovery time for his squad, TNT/BT are frequently blamed when fatigue takes hold of Liverpool. As this season’s struggles for English teams in Europe continued with Aston Villa suffering a 4-2 Conference League defeat by Olympiakos, Klopp took last dig at “a television channel I will never watch again”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top