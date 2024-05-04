Liverpool expect to move on quickly without Jurgen Klopp

If Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge is at its end, the signs are Jurgen Klopp would still like to go out with a bang. If Mohamed Salah felt the lash of his outgoing manager’s tongue at West Ham last week, May 3 saw Klopp attack a more long-term issue.

TNT Sports has exclusive UK rights to a Saturday 12.30pm kick-off time, as did predecessor BT Sports, and has been a continual bugbear for Klopp. Forever obsessed with the amount of recovery time for his squad, TNT/BT are frequently blamed when fatigue takes hold of Liverpool. As this season’s struggles for English teams in Europe continued with Aston Villa suffering a 4-2 Conference League defeat by Olympiakos, Klopp took last dig at “a television channel I will never watch again”.