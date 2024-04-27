Mohamed Salah in touchline row with Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool drop points

LONDON - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Jurgen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United on April 27.

Salah, who has not been at his best since returning from injury in March, was brought on in the 79th minute, just after the Hammers' second goal levelled the game.

He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.

Klopp tried to play down the incident, telling reporters: "We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all."

But Salah seemed to have a different perspective and refused interviews with reporters in the mixed zone, saying: "There's going to be fire today if I speak."

The April 27 draw further dented Liverpool's already slim chances of winning the Premier League in Klopp's final season with the club and leaves them reliant on rivals Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points in the run-in. REUTERS

