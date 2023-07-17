It's all in the details for Japan's World Cup-bound Risa Shimizu

CHIBA – Japan defender Risa Shimizu is hoping that by focusing on every tiny detail of the game, the Nadeshiko can erase the memory of their disappointing 2019 campaign and make a mark at the July 20-August 20 Women’s World Cup.

Shimizu started all of her country’s matches in France four years ago, where Japan came second in their group and bowed out in the last 16 after a 2-1 loss to eventual finalists the Netherlands.

That was a disappointing return for Asia’s standard-bearers, who had beaten the United States to win the World Cup in 2011 and lost in the final to the Americans four years later.

“It was really frustrating in 2019, so this time I feel that I have to do better,” said the 27-year-old.

“For the World Cup, I think from now on we need to bring ourselves to perfection, and really pay attention to the details.”

Shimizu, who plays her club football for West Ham United in England, is known for her work rate, overlapping runs down the flanks and pin-point crosses.

Strong technical skills have always been a strength of Japanese women’s football but Shimizu feels the Nadeshiko need to drill down even further to prepare for the World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

“Today we practised throw-ins,” she added. “We want to focus on such actions and make it perfect so that we can go to the World Cup as a competitive team.”

Midfielder Hina Sugita, who plays for Portland Thorns in the United States, was another ever-present in the 2019 campaign and believes Japan will be competitive if everyone is at the top of their game.

“I want nothing more than to win our games and advance to the next stage,” she said. “It’s not going to be easy to win, so everyone needs to put on their best performance.”

Starlet Jun Endo, 23, hopes to inspire the next generation, like how watching the world champions of 2011 when she was just a girl proved a “turning point” for her.

“I couldn’t play football because of the effects of the (Fukushima nuclear) disaster but just when I was thinking of quitting, Japan won the World Cup,” said the 23-year-old Fukushima native.

“I watched that and I strongly felt that I wanted to be standing in that position one day too... I had felt the fun going out of football, so to see players doing what I wanted to do – winning the World Cup – it had a really positive impact on me.”