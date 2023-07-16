Brazil aim to give Marta the perfect Women’s World Cup swansong

ADELAIDE – This Women’s World Cup will be the sixth and last edition to feature Brazil’s Marta, and her team are hoping to give arguably the greatest women’s player of all time the perfect swansong.

“We are taking inspiration from what Argentina did for Messi. We want to do the same for Marta,” said Kerolin, one of the new stars of the team, in reference to Argentina helping Lionel Messi finally get his hands on the men’s World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022 in his fifth try.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Marta admitted it was “surreal” preparing for her sixth World Cup.

She said: “Yes, it will be my last World Cup. We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritise other things.

“I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.”

Coach Pia Sundhage said Marta, who has won the Fifa World Player of the Year award six times, could start the tournament on the bench as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

“Marta is the ‘Queen’, the icon, and just to be around her is contagious,” Sundhage said, when she announced her 23-player squad.

“She is generous, and she has a lot of energy. I have said it in a couple of interviews, that in the final pass, she is one of the best. Just being around her and have a chance to play with her, I think that is very important.

“Would she start in the line-up? I don’t know yet. The good part is that she will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well.”

The South American champions are at a generational crossroads, with Marta being the only survivor of Brazil’s legendary trio, which also included Cristiane and Formiga.

The emergence of a crop of skilful youngsters means there are 11 World Cup debutantes in Brazil’s squad.

Midfielder Ary Borges and forwards Kerolin and Geyse offer the kind of explosiveness and unpredictability the team can use to great effect.

But there are still veterans such as goalkeepers Leticia Izidoro and Barbara, defenders Kathellen, Rafaelle Souza and Tamires, and forwards Bia Zaneratto, Andressa Alves and Debinha.

Former United States midfielder Aly Wagner said 31-year-old Debinha is among the top 10 players at the World Cup, telling Fox Sports: “Brazilian star Debinha’s dribbling skills, speed, creativity and goal-scoring ability land her squarely in the top 10. She can certainly entertain offensively, but equally important is her commitment to defending and setting the tone for her squad.”

Two-time Olympic champion Wagner isn’t the only American who is wary of Brazil.

“Being able to couple that old-head wisdom of Marta with players like Debinha, Kerolin, it’s just crazy. Obviously, they’ve proven it in the league and at the international level. They’re just really an annoying handful all the time,” said Megan Rapinoe, who won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the last World Cup in 2019.

Despite not being among the favourites, Sundhage, who led the United States to Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, and Sweden to silver in 2016, is also confident of Brazil’s chances.

“I truly believe the 10 best-ranked teams, like we are, do have a chance to go all the way,” she said.

“USA, Germany, Sweden and England, they have a big chance to win. If you don’t have any injuries, you have a great team, you gain confidence by winning and having a little bit of luck.” AFP, REUTERS